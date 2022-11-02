Fadillah: GPS to decide on collaboration with others after GE15

KUCHING (Nov 2): Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) will only decide to cooperate with any other political coalition to ensure the formation of a stable federal government, after the completion of the 15th General Election (GE15).

Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) senior vice-president Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said that for now, the focus of GPS is to ensure that the coalition wins big in GE15 to continue the agenda of fighting for Sarawak rights.

“The important thing is that we have told the people of Sarawak that GPS is GPS. We have not yet decided who we will work with. The important thing is that when we form the government later, we will see what the steps and results are after the election,” he said.

Speaking to the media after attending an event with community leaders here today, the Petra Jaya incumbent said the decision of Perikatan Nasional (PN) on Tuesday to field four candidates to contest in Sarawak in GE15 was the coalition’s right.

“That is its (PN) right and when they field candidates it means they will contest against GPS. We will fight, and make sure GPS wins,” added Fadillah, who is also Senior Works Minister. – Bernama