Firefighters use rescue boat to help flood victim move to relative’s house in Lawas

MIRI (Nov 2): A 56-year-old woman sought the assistance of the Fire and Rescue Department (Bomba) personnel to help her move to her relative’s house after her house at Kampung Patarikan, Merapok in Lawas was inundated by floodwaters last night.

Bomba Limbang chief Awangku Hazmin Awang Zainal said five personnel from the Lawas fire station were sent to the woman’s house – located about 34 kilometres from the fire station – after receiving a call at 10.05pm.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the Bomba team met with the woman who asked to be moved to her relative’s house in Kampung Kuala Lawas after her house was inundated by floodwaters.

“The flood victim was then moved to her relative’s house using a Bomba rescue boat,” he said in a statement.

Awangku Hazmin said the operation, which took about 40 minutes, ended at 11.29pm.

Meanwhile, Awangku Hazmin said several other areas in Lawas have been affected by the floods after a heavy rain last night.

The affected areas were Kampung Patarikan, Kampung Masjid Baru Merapok, Kampung Undop, Ulu Merapok and Sungai Batang Lawas.

“Monitoring by the Bomba team found that the flood situation is still under control with no sign of sudden increase in the flood water level at all the flood-prone areas,” he added.

No temporary evacuation centre has been activated as of this afternoon.