Former Miri mayor disappointed to see Krokop 10 Market in bad condition

MIRI (Nov 2): The Krokop 10 Market is in dire need of repair works, Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) vice-president Datuk Lawrence Lai.

Judging from what he saw during a walkabout at the area yesterday, he said something needed to be done to improve the environment so as to make it more conducive to the hawkers and traders operating there.

Moreover, he felt that the necessary repair works could have been easily done by the present administrators of Miri City Council (MCC), yet performance-wise, he found it to be very disappointing.

“During the walkabout, I was approached by the hawkers who had given me feedback and also their requests for improvement works, because issues like roof leakage, slippery floor and uneven road surface are making the environment very uncomfortable for the to be doing business,” said Lai, who was accompanied PBK deputy director of media and publicity Leslie Ting during the visit.

In this regard, he said the MCC, under the charge of Mayor Adam Yii who is also the assemblyman for Pujut, ‘should know better in serving and identifying the needs of the people’.

“In serving the people, it must be done proactively.

“I intend to do my best because my experience as a former mayor would help me address lots of issues that need to be resolved,” said Lai, who will be contesting in Miri in the coming parliamentary polls.