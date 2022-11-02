Four-cornered fight shaping up in Lawas

MIRI (Nov 2): A four-cornered fight is shaping up in Lawas constituency with an Independent candidate indicating his interest in joining the fray.

Incumbent Lawas MP Datuk Henry Sum Agong of Parti Pesaka Bumiputera Bersatu (PBB) is likely to be re-nominated by Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) to defend the seat against Baru Bian, secretary-general of Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Ba Kelalan state assemblyman, and Japar Suyut of Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR).

Returning Officer Ladin Atok confirmed that two nomination papers had been issued as of yesterday to representatives of GPS and PKR, while a potential Independent candidate has expressed his interest to meet him tomorrow.

Henry won Lawas with a majority of 6,000 votes in 2018 in a straight fight with PKR’s Danny Piri.

Nomination day is this Saturday (Nov 5) and nomination centres are open from 9am to 10am to receive nomination forms.

EC secretary Datuk Ikmalrudin Ishak said the papers must be submitted to the returning officer at the nomination centre by either the candidate himself or the proposer and the seconder.

Polling will be held on November 19.