Four Sarawak boxers receive call ups for national back-up squad selection

KUCHING (Nov 2): Four Sarawak boxers who won medals at the recent Sukma XX in Kuala Lumpur have received call ups for the selection of the national back-up squad.

They are gold medalists Daeloniel Mcdelon Bong or ‘Kilat Boy’ and Jackson Chambai and silver medalists Mohd Helmi Chieng Mohd Firdaus Chieng and Mohammad Rafieq Murshidi.

The quartet are among 18 boxers from several states who won medals at Sukma XX MSN called up by the Malaysian Boxing Federation (PTM) to undergo a selection session.

PTM, in a letter issued on Oct 28, said that the selection session will be held from Nov 15 to Dec 31 at the MSN Nilai Sports Complex.

According to the country’s boxing governing body, only the best boxers will be absorbed into the National Backup Programme squad

Meanwhile, the Sarawak Amateur Boxing Association (Saba) president Dato Rahman Lariwoo was very grateful after four of his boxers were called to undergo the selection.

“I hope our boxers will work hard to grab a slot in the national squad so that they have the opportunity to compete in the SEA Games and Asian Games.

“This is a very good opportunity and boxers should not waste it,” he said when contacted today.

In the meantime, Rahman is very grateful to the Ministry of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development, the Sarawak Sports Corporation (SSC), the Sarawak State Sports Council (MSNS) and boxing fans in Sarawak for their support and encouragement towards the development of boxing in the state.