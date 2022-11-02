GE15: Annuar Musa, Shahidan, Zahidi among those not named as BN candidates

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 2): The announcement of Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates for the 15th general election (GE15) parliamentary seats by chairman Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, here last night, saw several Umno leaders not listed as candidates.

Taking the spotlight is Ketereh MP Tan Sri Annuar Musa who was not named as a candidate for the constituency.

Annuar who is also Communications and Multimedia Minister was replaced by Kelantan Puteri Umno chief Marzuani Ardila Ariffin.

In Perlis, Federal Territories Minister Datuk Seri Shahidan Kassim and Deputy Minister of Communications and Multimedia Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin were not named as candidates to defend their respective parliamentary seats of Arau and Padang Besar.

Shahidan, who held the Arau parliamentary seat for four terms, was replaced by Datuk Rozabil Abd Rahman, while Zahidi was replaced by Puteri Umno chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan.

The BN candidates for Jempol and Kuala Pilah parliamentary constituencies in Negeri Sembilan and Tanjong Karang, Selangor were not announced tonight.

The Jempol and Tanjong Karang parliamentary seats are respectively held by Risda chairman Datuk Seri Mohd Salim Mohd Sharif and Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Minister Tan Sri Noh Omar while the BN candidate for Kuala Pilah parliamentary seat in GE14 was Datuk Seri Hasan Malek who lost to Bersatu candidate Datuk Eddin Syazlee Shit.

In Perak, two big names were also not listed, namely Pasir Salak seat incumbent and former UMNO election director Datuk Seri Tajuddin Abdul Rahman who held the seat for four terms and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department Datuk Mastura Mohd Yazid (Kuala Kangsar).

Ahmad Zahid announced former Umno Youth vice-chief Khairul Azwan Harun as the BN candidate in Pasir Salak, and Maslin Sham Razman in Kuala Kangsar.

In Johor, Tenggara parliamentary seat incumbent Datuk Seri Dr Adham Baba and Kota Tinggi MP Datuk Halimah Mohamed Sadique were also not listed.

Dr Adham who is also Science, Technology and Innovation Minister, was replaced by Manndzri Nasib, while Halimah who is also the Minister of National Unity was replaced by Umno vice-president Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin.

In Pahang, the incumbent of Maran parliamentary seat Datuk Seri Ismail Abdul Muttalib was also not named as a candidate and was replaced by Pahang Unity, Social Welfare, Women and Family Development Committee chairman, Datuk Seri Shahaniza Shamsuddin. – Bernama