GE15: PN contesting in Sarawak shows democratic Malaysia, says Nanta

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Nov 2): The announcement by Perikatan Nasional (PN) to field candidates in Sarawak for the 15th General Election (GE15) shows that Malaysia is practicing democracy, said Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) secretary-general said he welcomes the move by PN, adding that the more the merrier, and such situation is stipulated in the democracy system that the country is practicing all this while.

“It is up to them (PN) to contest in Sarawak for the election. It is the right of any political party to do so and nobody can stop them from doing that,” he told reporters today after officiating at the Keluarga Malaysia Student Device (Perantisiswa) handing-over ceremony and Food Bank donation presentation for UiTM Sarawak students which was held at the UiTM Sarawak Kota Samarahan campus Jubilee Hall.

The event was also attended by Batang Sadong incumbent and caretaker Federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri, and other officials.

When asked whether GPS’ plan of forming an alliance would need to be changed should PN become a dominant force after GE15, the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs caretaker minister declined to comment.

“I am not going to comment on that, because we don’t know who will be dominant after (GE15),” he said.

It was reported last night that Datuk Ali Biju and Jugah Muyang will defend Saratok and Lubok Antu respectively as Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia (Bersatu) members in GE15.

They will contest under the PN symbol together with two other candidates in Sarawak.

The other two are Duke Janting who is also from Bersatu in Bintulu, and a yet to be announced candidate from PAS in Batang Lupar.

PN also announced that it will contest 169 parliamentary and 116 state seats nationwide.

Commenting on GPS’ candidates for GE15, Nanta confirmed that there will indeed be new faces, expected to be unveiled tomorrow.