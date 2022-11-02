GE15: Stable govt equals stable economy, say Sarawak women group leaders

THE government should strive to stabilise the economy so that more people would come in and invest.

In pointing this out, Federation of Kuching and Samarahan Divisions Chinese Association Women’s Section president Georgina Chong said as most businesses were still feeling the aftermath of the Covid-19 pandemic, a stable economy would help bring, albeit slowly, their income level back to it was before.

“No matter who takes control of the government in the end, it must be strong and stable; otherwise, it would continue to change prime ministers, and would result in investors having very little confidence,” she said when contacted yesterday.

Chong said the elected members of Parliament must shoulder the responsibility of formulating laws and policies to maintain national justice, boost economic growth, increase national income and net purchasing power, increase quality investment, create new jobs and help businesses, especially the small and medium enterprises (SMEs), grow and become more prosperous.

“The pandemic has left a deep, negative impact on the business and trade sectors, and businessmen and entrepreneurs sincerely wish for a stable economy post-pandemic,” she added.

Meanwhile, former Sarawak Women for Women Society (SWWS) president Margaret Bedus expressed hope to see a higher number of women in decision-making positions.

In this respect, she felt that the set target of 30 per cent women’s representation in decision-making positions across all Malaysian public-listed companies was ‘not enough’.

“More women are pursuing tertiary education, and entering the professional job markets,” she said.

Moreover, Margaret also called for more efforts to fight and eradicate corruption in all sectors and across all levels.

She then highlighted the importance of revamping and improving the education system so as to better equip the younger generation to face more competitive workforce demands, especially in the global arena.

“I also urge the government to bring back the use of English at all levels, both in education and at the workplace.

“Having a strong command in the English language is important, especially since it is the language for international communications, from the media to the Internet,” she added.

Polling day for the 15th general election is this Nov 19.