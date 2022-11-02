Hishammuddin: Federal cooperation core to Sarawak’s security

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 2): The close cooperation between the Federal and Sarawak governments is core to the joint efforts in strengthening the security of the state for its people, said caretaker Defence Minister Datuk Seri Hishammuddin Tun Hussein.

Thus, Hishammuddin said the Federal government will continue to increase assets and presence of the Malaysian Armed Forces (ATM) personnel in the state from time to time.

“On behalf of the Federal government, particularly the Ministry of Defence, I reiterate my commitment that the movement of ATM assets and personnel (to Sarawak) will continue to be improved over time.

“It includes strengthening security at the border. Thank you, Premier and the Sarawak state government,” he said in a post on his official Facebook page today after paying a courtesy call on Sarawak Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg.

Meanwhile, according to the Sarawak public communications unit on its official Facebook page, Hishammuddin’s courtesy call on Abang Johari at Wisma Bapa Malaysia was to discuss matters related to mutual cooperation in preserving the security of the state and its people. – Bernama