I don’t want to fight anymore, Hajiji tells Bung

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 2): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor is tired of arguments.

Hajiji who is also Sabah Chief Minister said that he no longer wants to argue and his spirit is in pain because of it.

“Saya tidak mahu gaduh-gaduh. Sakit sudah jiwa saya,” he said at the joint announcement of GRS-BN candidates here on Wednesday.

Hajiji also urged Sabah BN chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin to not fight anymore and asked him to work together to look after Sabah.

“Janganlah gaduh Bung. Kita atur saja baik-baik negeri ini (Don’t fight Bung. We take care of this state),” he said.

He said that nothing is gained when they fight and everyone loses.

Hajiji also said that he wants the GRS coalition to accept decisions for the good of Sabah, for the stability of the state and for their contribution towards the stability of the Federal Government which will be formed later.

In his speech before announcing the names of the candidates, Hajiji also requested Bung to be united in the election.

“I urge all GRS supporters, wherever they are, to support BN candidates. This is important. Our purpose today is to tie up a promise to fight together and ensure victory for GRS and BN. Share this message with all supporters,” he said.

He added that the present government is formed by GRS and BN.

“I want all our supporters to be united, one machinery at every parliamentary division in Sabah. We want political stability in Sabah. We cannot leave behind our friends in the coalition and in the state,” he said.

Bung, in his speech, also reminded BN supporters that the coalition will win only if GRS also wins.

“Hence, I am calling on all BN leaders and supporters that for places with no BN candidate contesting, please support the candidate from GRS. Likewise, for places without a GRS candidate, GRS supporters should help the BN candidate,” he said.

He added that the 15th General Election was important and urged those not selected as candidate to frown for a day or two, and after that, to rise up and help BN and GRS to win.

“In Sabah, we only have 25 parliament seats and we have to share among each other. This cooperation is solid, so help the candidates (from GRS) so we can show that we are united,” he said.

GRS is made up of Sabah Bersatu, PBS, STAR, SAPP and the United Sabah National Organisation (USNO), which cooperates with Sabah BN which consists of Umno, MCA, MIC and PBRS, as part of the ruling state government.