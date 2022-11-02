Indonesian man in Miri jailed three months for abusing meth

MIRI (Nov 2): An Indonesian man was sentenced to three months’ jail by the Magistrates’ Court here for abusing methamphetamine.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi, who meted out the sentence against Minardy Ajis, also ordered him to be referred to the Immigration Department for deportation after serving his prison sentence.

Minardy was charged under Section 15 (1) (a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952, punishable under Section 15 (1) of the same Act, which provides for a fine of up to RM5,000 or two years’ jail, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Minardy was found to have abused methamphetamine at the Miri District Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department office at 3.37pm on July 25, this year.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted the case while Minardy was unrepresented by a legal counsel.