Jeffrey disappointed STAR only given two seats

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 2): STAR Sabah president Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan expressed disappointment that the party was only given two seats to contest in the upcoming 15th General Election.

STAR was given the Keningau seat where Jeffrey would be contesting and Kenny Chua for the Penampang seat.

“I’m disappointed but that is the way it is. Just make sure we win,” he said after the announcement of Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Barisan Nasional (BN) candidates here on Wednesday.

Kenny, when approached, defined himself as the underdog in the contest for the Penampang parliamentary seat where he would be facing Datuk Darell Leiking of Warisan and Pakatan Harapan’s Datuk Ewon Benedick of United Progressive Kinabalu Organisation (UPKO).

“I did not expect to be selected as a candidate and as far as I know, there were several shortlisted … selected by the president to win back Penampang won’t be easy because it is Darell’s stronghold and also Ewon is a strong contender. But I will give it a good fight,” he said.

Kenny, the former Inanam assemblyman triggered the fall of Warisan Plus state government in September 2020 when he quit PKR to join Sabah STAR.

Both Jeffrey and Kenny would be contesting under GRS.

Meanwhile, GRS’ Datuk Joniston Bangkuai will be contesting for the Tuaran seat against Datuk Madius Tangau under PH.

Joniston is the information chief for both Parti Bersatu Sabah(PBS) and GRS, as well as Tourism, Culture and Environment assistant minister.

“I am touched by the opportunity. This is a heavy responsibility and not a privilege. We will deliver this seat,” he said to reporters.

He added that PBS and GRS in their entirety have close working cooperation with all GRS component parties.

“We work as a team and this will see us through, God willing. We will get to win,” he said.

Joniston then urged voters to study the leaders who would be contending, in terms of integrity, and in their ability to work with other parties.

He added that the constituencies in Tuaran, such as Kiulu, Tamparuli and Sulaman, are all under the government.

“We will show it to them and ensure Tuaran goes to the government,” he said.

Another PBS member who would be contesting under GRS is Lo Su Fui from Tawau.

He would be contesting for the Tawau parliament seat.

According to Lo, who is among the few young contenders in the upcoming 15GE, he contested in 2018 for the Sri Tanjung seat and was defeated by Jimmy Wong of Democratic Action Party (DAP).

“I think I can see that there is a trend of the Chinese voters coming back to us,” he said.

“Young voters are looking for opportunities and economic stability, GRS and BN government are trying to fix this problem,” he added.

Lo also said that he has been a Special Officer to the Chief Minister for two years and he has fought for the Chinese community in Sabah, as well as done improvements in Tawau areas.

“I am capable of being Tawau’s MP,” he said.

PBS president Datuk Seri Panglima Maximus Johnity Ongkili will be defending the Kota Marudu parliament seat while newbie, 32-year-old Yee Tsai Yiew, who is the daughter of former Resource Development and Information Technology Minister Datuk Dr Yee Moh Chai, would be contesting for Kota Kinabalu parliament seat.