Joel Wilton-Mohd Abdul crowned champions of Betong invitational tennis tourney

KUCHING (Nov 2): Joel Wilton Empirang and Mohd Abdul Qayyum were crowned the men’s doubles champions of the Dato Gerald Rentap Jabu Cup Invitational Tennis Tournament at the Betong Sports Complex.

They beat Zaim Kassim and Azizul Jainuddin 6-2, 6-3 on Sunday to receive the challenge trophy, RM500, and medals.

The losing finalists received RM300 and medals, while joint third placings Hasbullah Ahmad-Hamdan Ahmad and Hafiz Jamshari-Khairulzikri Abang Hipeni each received RM150 and medals.

In the losers’ pool, the winners were Yunus Padzil-Ricky Adon Chuat, who beat Mohd Nizam Semail Abdullah-Mohd Hasrol Hashim 6-3, 6-4.

The champions received RM200 plus medals, while the runners-up received RM150 and medals.

Joint third placings Raymond Stephen Landong-Hipeni Asim and Yunus Julai-Anil Yakin Alwi each received RM100 and medals.

Deputy Minister of Youth, Sports and Entrepreneur Development Datuk Gerald Rentap Jabu closed the event and gave away the prizes.

The tournament organised by Kelab Tenis Betong was sponsored by Tecnifibre and TF Rinduk.