Kuching FC enter historic Malaysia Cup quarterfinals

KUCHING (Nov 2): Kuching City FC (KCFC) created history by advancing to the quarter-finals of the Malaysia Cup after eliminating Penang 2-1 in the second leg at the State Stadium in Petra Jaya on Monday.

They advanced to the last eight 4-3 on aggregate after the two teams drew 2-2 in the first leg on Oct 26 at the Penang City Stadium.

In Monday’s match, KCFC tied 1-1 with Penang in 90 minutes of action.

Lucas Espinddola Da Silva first put Penang ahead with a goal in the 22nd minute.

However, that advantage was erased by Mohd Alif Hassan in the 62nd minute when he scored a beautiful goal through a free kick.

The equaliser forced the match to be extended into extra time.

Wan Mohamad Faiz emerged as the KCFC’s hero after heading home the winning goal in the 118th minute thus putting his team in the knockout stage.

Meanwhile, a delighted KCFC chairman Fazzrudin Abdul Rahman was thankful to fans for helping team reach the last eight of the Malaysia Cup for the first time.

“I am very grateful and proud of the team’s achievement that has made history … The presence of so many spectators was a contributing factor to the spirit of the players last night.

“I am confident that with this kind of spirit, we will be able to compete to win a place in the semi-finals,” he said when contacted on Tuesday.

In the quarterfinals, KCFC will face Sabah FC on Nov 5 at the State Stadium, Petra Jaya.The return match at Likas Stadium will take place on Nov 11.

Meanwhile, Sarawak United Football Club encountered a different fate when they were eliminated from the competition after playing to a 1-1 draw against Kelantan FC at the Sultan Muhammad IV Stadium.

In the first leg match at the Petra Jaya State Stadium, SUFC lost 0-1.