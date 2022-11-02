Kuching to play host to Asiacraft 2023

KUCHING (Nov 2): Kuching will play host to a premier international arts, handicrafts and culture exhibition and conference known as Asiacraft 2023 from Sept 12 to 14 next year at Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here.

Event organiser AMB Tarsus Events Group chairman Tan Sri Dato Sri Dr Mohd Nasir Mohd Ashraf said the selection of Kuching is a natural phase as it is the only World Craft City in the country.

“Most importantly, the words of confidence we received from the Ministry of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts being the host ministry was the deciding factor.

“I would like to assure that in return for your support we are committed to making Asiacraft 2023 the largest international handicraft expo in Malaysia and after that a leading event in the region that will be held annually in Kuching,” he told a press conference at the soft launch of Asiacraft 2023 in Borneo Convention Centre Kuching (BCCK) here today.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Creative Industry and Performing Arts Datuk Snowdan Lawan was present to make the event announcement.

Mohd Nasir added the group would mobilise its regional offices in Southeast Asia and the London-based Tarsus Group International to promote this expo.

“We are also looking forward to the cooperation of relevant government ministries, industries, agencies, societies and associations to ensure the attendance of all key industry stakeholders.

“We have also allocated sufficient resources to bring in buyers representing major stores and retailers from key markets including the European Union (EU), United States of America and Japan under our hosted buyers’ programme. To this end ,we will work closely with Matrade (Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation) and Mida (Malaysian Investment Development Authority),” he said.

Meanwhile, Business Events (BE) Sarawak chief executive officer Amelia Roziman said it is not just about bringing in the numbers even though the expo will be huge with 95 per cent of the exhibitors from outside Sarawak.

“What we are thinking is that we know the creative community in Sarawak is a talented pool of people. We need to create a platform for them to be part of the international standard. Some may have been overseas and won so many awards internationally. But we want everyone to have the opportunity.

“So it goes back to why business events (like this) is very important to Sarawak. It is a perfect platform to help the economy and transform the creative industry in Sarawak,” she said.