KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 2): Nur Amirah Jamaludin presented the Sarawak Para Sukma Contingent with its first medal when she won the bronze in the women’s 55kg of the powerlifting competition at Pusat Kecemerlangan Paralimpik Kampung Pandan today.

The 22-year-old from Kampung Lintang, Lawas produced a best lift of 30kg to finish after silver medalist Seng Ling Li from Johor lifted 39kg.

Selangor’s Siti Nuraisyah Sahrin grabbed the gold with her best lift of 50kg.

MORE TO COME