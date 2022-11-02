Miri man gets one month’s jail for drug possession

MIRI (Nov 2): A man was sentenced to one month’s imprisonment by the Magistrate’s Court here after he pleaded guilty to drug possession.

Magistrate Nazira Adlin Ahmad Khairul Razi meted out the sentence against Masri Talip, 43, from Kampung Batu 8, Jalan Miri-Bintulu here after taking into account several factors including his guilty plea and appeal, the facts of the case, the gravity of the offence committed and public interest.

The court also took into account that Masri has been detained for three months since July 4, this year after he was unable to post bail.

Masri was charged under Section 12 (2) of the Dangerous Drugs Act (ADB) 1952, punishable under Section 12 (3) of the same Act.

The Section carries a jail term up to five years or fine of up to RM100, 000 or both, upon conviction.

According to the facts of the case, Masri was found to be in possession of 0.03g of methamphetamine on the side of Jalan Batu 8, Jalan Miri-Bintulu here at 10am on July 4, this year.

Insp Mudzilawati Abdul Rahman prosecuted, while the accused was unrepresented by a legal counsel.