More strategic partners for Student Food Bank Programme needed

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Nov 2): More corporate bodies, industry players in the wholesale, retail and catering sectors, or individuals are invited to become strategic partners for the Student Food Bank Programme to help B40 students, said Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

The caretaker Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs said the programme was introduced to help students cope with the cost of living, so that they can focus more on academics.

“The Student Food Bank Programme initiative is one of the Initiatives under the Malaysia Food Bank Programme (PFBM) implemented by the government to help ease the cost of living for the people as well as reduce food waste.

“Since the launch in Feb 2019 until Oct this year, a total of 21,025 individuals have received benefits and this programme has been launched in 28 higher education institutes and today UiTM Sarawak branch is the 29th higher education institute to officially receive this benefit.

“I was also informed that the KPDNHEP has expanded the Student Food Bank Programme initiative at UiTM Sarawak branch which has a Food Pantry concept and has been operating since December 2021,” he added when speaking to reporters today.

Before speaking to reporters, he was officiating at the Keluarga Malaysia Student Device (Perantisiswa) handing-over ceremony and Food Bank donation presentation for UiTM Sarawak students which was held at the UiTM Sarawak Kota Samarahan campus Jubilee Hall.

Commenting on the Keluarga Malaysia Perantisiswa programme, Nanta said that the government is targeting a total of 350,000 students to benefit from the Perantisiswa initiative this year.

According to him, from August 2018 until October this year, a total of 684,156 individuals have benefited from the programme.

“I was informed up to October 25 this year, a total of 287,614 applications have been approved nationwide for the Keluarga Malaysia Perantisiswa programme (Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 LTE).

“I hope that all students will be able to use this device in the best possible way for excellent learning in academics,” he said.

Meanwhile during the ceremony, UiTM Sarawak rector Prof Datuk Dr Jamil Hamali in his speech said that so far a total of 1,340 students from UiTM Sarawak Samarahan Campus and Campus Samarahan 2 from the B40 group will receive tablets under the Keluarga Malaysia Perantisiswa programme.

According to Dr Jamil, the programme is a government initiative in collaboration with selected telecommunications companies to supply a tablet device to every B40 student at institutions of higher learning for free.

Also attending the event were Batang Sadong incumbent and caretaker federal Tourism, Arts and Culture Minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and other officials.