Nanta: Controlled price of bottled pure palm cooking oil to be continued

KOTA SAMARAHAN (Nov 2): The government through the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (KPDNHEP) will continue to control the price of bottled pure palm cooking oil which has been implemented since August this year, said Dato Sri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

According to the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs caretaker minister, the price control is implemented according to the moving ceiling price method based on the average world crude palm oil price.

“The government through KPDNHEP has set the latest maximum retail price for pure palm cooking oil packaged in bottles under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering (Determination of Maximum Price for Cooking Oil) Order 2022.

“This order will take effect from Nov 8 until Dec 7 this year,” he added when speaking to reporters after officiating at the Keluarga Malaysia Student Device (Perantisiswa) handing-over ceremony and Food Bank donation presentation for UiTM Sarawak students which was held at the UiTM Sarawak Kota Samarahan campus Jubilee Hall today.

According to him, the maximum retail price for bottled pure palm cooking oil for the period is RM6.90 for kg, RM13.30 for two kg, RM19.60 for three kg and RM30.90 for five kg.

He said action under the Price Control and Anti-Profiteering Act 2011 will be taken against any party selling the item above the maximum price.

“Individuals can be fined by the court up to RM100,000 or imprisoned not exceeding three years or both, while companies can be fined up to RM500,000,” he said.

He said KPDNHEP encouraged consumers to be the eyes and ears of the government by channelling information related to violations of the law on the retail price of pure palm cooking oil in the market.

Official complaints can be made through WhatsApp (019-279 4317 or 019-848 8000), e-aduan.kpdnhep portal, KPDNHEP call centre (1-800-886-800), e-mail to e-aduan@kpdnhep.gov. my, Ez ADU KPDNHEP or the KPDNHEP Enforcement Command Centre (ECC) on 03-8882 6088/6245.

Also present during the event were Batang Sadong incumbent and caretaker federal Tourism, Arts and Culture minister Datuk Seri Nancy Shukri and other officials.