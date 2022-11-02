OSH key to sustaining productivity, says Niosh chief

KUCHING (Nov 2): The culture of occupational health and safety (OSH) should guarantee the sustainability or resilience of an organisation’s productivity, said National Institute of Occupational Safety and Health (Niosh) chairman Datuk Wilson Ugak Kumbong.

In this regard, he stressed on the necessity to have the management and control over any threat to the workforce in that accidents could strike anywhere at any time.

“Compliance with or adherence to OSH is not only from a legal perspective.

“Ultimately, it will be able to bring prosperity to all parties, not just to the employers or the industries, but the community, state and country will also prosper and progress,” he said in his welcoming speech for the Borneo Occupational Safety and Health (BOSH) Conference and Exhibition 2022 yesterday, where Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas officiated at the opening ceremony.

Adding on, Ugak said the theme for BOSH 2022, ‘Equality, Sustainability and Prosperity’, was chosen in view of it reflecting the objective set to be achieved in OSH.

He said the state and federal governments were committed to uplifting the people’s living standards, be it through the development of highway networks, heavy industry, energy or commerce.

“The wealth of natural resources such as forests, oil and gas, and plantations contribute to the economic and social development of the country.

“These sectors require skilled workers who must be able to ensure that risks during work can be minimised. For this reason, BOSH 2022 is an important platform that allows for the sharing of information and technology and exchanging views on current issues and challenges in the future,” he said.

BOSH 2022 is an annual conference that gathers OSH practitioners, employers and employees as well as experts in various disciplines, in an effort to strengthen safety, health and well-being in the workplace.

This year, there were 11 invited speakers, both domestic and international, from various disciplines.

This edition also gathered some 500 participants, as well as a total of 15 industry booths set up for its exhibition.

Also present were Human Resources Ministry deputy secretary-general (policy and international) Maniam Arumugam, and Niosh executive director Ayop Salleh.