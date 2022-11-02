PBM info dept says Larry Sng to sign letters for election candidates, other party matters after GE15

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 2): Parti Bangsa Malaysia’s (PBM) internal conflicts have been set aside for now until after the 15th general election, the party’s information and communications department said today.

It said the leadership tussle between current president Datuk Larry Sng and his designated successor Datuk Zuraida Kamaruddin has been resolved amicably after they met at the Registrar of Societies’ (RoS) office in Putrajaya this morning.

“The Parti Bangsa Malaysia leadership has agreed that the name list of candidates for GE15 representing the party that will soon be announced, and the appointment letters will be signed by Datuk Larry Sng.

“Other matters related to the party’s administration will be discussed and resolved after GE15,” the PBM information department said in a statement.

It added that the party will concentrate its efforts on the November 19 elections.

PBM’s internal issues came to light last month after Zuraida was announced to have replaced Sng as its president after a supreme council meeting that the latter claimed was held without his knowledge and consent.

In reaction, Sng suspended 13 party supreme council members, including Zuraida.

Last Sunday, RoS director-general Nawardi Saad confirmed that Sng is still PBM president. – Malay Mail