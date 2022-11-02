Perikatan is country’s saviour, not traitor, says Muhyiddin

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 2): The Perikatan Nasional (PN) government is the country’s saviour when faced with the Covid-19 pandemic, and not a traitor as claimed by political enemies, said its chairman, Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Muhyiddin said that the country’s economy has not collapsed because his leadership as prime minister at the time had taken several bold and effective actions to ensure that the well-being of the people was safeguarded, including reopening the economic sector to prevent the country from facing a worse crisis.

“We are not traitors to the nation, religion and country, we are the saviours of this beloved nation,” he said when speaking at the announcement of PN candidates, here last night.

Therefore, he said that it is important for the people to continue giving a mandate to PN in the 15th General Election (GE15) so that PN can return to govern the country for a period of five years.

“It is more important that a government that is formed through the support of the people is a government that cares and can shoulder a heavy burden. Regarding the question of who can shoulder the trust, the answer is none other than PN.

“I don’t want to ‘masuk bakul angkat sendiri’ (blow one’s own trumpet). This is a fact, not just mere words but effective actions that we have proven ourselves in protecting the people,” he said. – Bernama