Petronas partners Yayasan Sabah on education sponsorship

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 2): Petronas and its subsidiary Petronas Floating LNG 1 (L) Ltd (PFLNG1 Ltd) on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) and a Sponsorship Agreement respectively with Yayasan Sabah Group to collaborate in an education sponsorship programme that includes placement of selected high-performing Sabahan secondary school students to study in Peninsular Malaysia.

The programme aims to nurture the students’ potential in Science and Mathematics-related academic and curriculum activities as well as harness their interest in technical and engineering disciplines.

It also intends to be the potential feeder to the Petronas Education Sponsorship Programme (PESP), the signature programme which awards Sijil Pelajaran Malaysia (SPM) high achievers to pursue tertiary education at Universiti Teknologi Petronas (UTP), and other leading local and overseas universities.

The MoU underlines the scopes of collaboration between Petronas and Yayasan Sabah Group which includes student selection and school placements, the promotion of PESP and knowledge on the oil and gas industry through programmes organised by both parties, as well as in other areas, supporting Sabah’s human capital development.

The Sponsorship Agreement, meanwhile, is to formalise the implementation of the programme that will see the placement of high performing students from Sabah at selected fully residential schools in Peninsular Malaysia. It also encompasses student leadership engagement and development programme.

PFLNG1 Ltd will be the corporate sponsor for the programme, leveraging the experience and expertise of Yayasan Sabah Group.

Petronas and Yayasan Sabah Group remain committed in their efforts towards providing opportunities and access to quality education to students in the state through financial assistance and innovative collaboration with various agencies and corporate bodies.

The MoU and Sponsorship Agreement were signed on the sidelines of the inaugural Sabah-Petronas Annual Strategic Dialogue (ASD) 2022, a key platform to strengthen collaboration between Petronas and the Sabah State Government in the oil and gas industry.

It was witnessed by State Minister of Local Government and Housing who is also State Finance Minister II, Datuk Seri Panglima Masidi Manjun representing Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Panglima Haji Hajiji Haji Noor. Also present was by Petronas President and Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Tengku Muhammad Taufik and State Secretary Datuk Seri Panglima Sr Haji Safar Untong.