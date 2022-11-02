Poll: Four in 10 tired of Malaysia’s politics while youth struggling to follow

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 2): If you’re a Malaysian feeling worn out by politics, you are not the only one.

A poll on the 15th general election (GE15) by consumer research and analytics company Milieu Insight found that four out of 10 Malaysians respondents were fatigued with the political news in the three months up until October.

Of these, 69 per cent said there was “too much drama” in Malaysian politics, while 66 per cent found that “the same issues and problems keep coming up”.

It also found the most reported emotion about Malaysian politics to be “sadness/disappointment”, at 29 per cent of respondents.

The survey indicated that Malaysians between the ages of 18 and 39 were having difficulty following the country’s politics compared to those above 40.

On the country’s outlook, it said Chinese respondents between 25 and 44 were more likely to be optimistic about Malaysia’s next five years versus Malays above 55.

“With regards to the set election date for GE15, older individuals were more likely to think the date set is too early while those aged 18 to 24 year old felt it is set at the right time,” it said in its key findings.

The survey polled 1,000 Malaysians of different ages, ethnicities, gender, and states from October 25 to 28. – Malay Mail