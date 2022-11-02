Powerlifters Fuad, Nuramirah kick start S’wak’s medal hunt

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 2): Para Sukma debutant Muhamad Fuad Alen has captured Sarawak’s first gold medal when he registered the best lift of 100kg in the men’s 54kg category of the powerlifting competition at Pusat Kecemerlangan Paralimpik Kampung Pandan today.

Muhammad Akmal Danish Mohd Supi of Perak was second with a best lift of 85kg while Rafli Suhaili from Labuan settled for the bronze with his best of 76kg.

Earlier in the day, Nuramirah Jamaludin presented the Sarawak Para Sukma Contingent with its first medal when she won the bronze in the women’s 55kg of the powerlifting competition.

The 22-year-old from Kampung Lintang, Lawas produced a best lift of 30kg to finish after the silver medalist from Johor Eng Ling Li who lifted 39kg.

Siti Nuraisyah Sahrin from Selangor grabbed the gold with her best lift of 50kg.

“I am very happy with the result because after participating three times in Para Sukma, this is the first medal that l have won at this games.

“I had targeted to win a medal of any colour in this Para Sukma and I am happy to achieve my target and win the first medal for the Sarawak Contingent,” she told The Borneo Post.

Other members of the Sarawak Para Sukma powerlifting squad include Abdul Malik Abdullah, Arrobert Sabai Sambang, Azlan Mos, Bryan Juency Gustin, Harrison Raul Naga, Hermandy Rasidi, Mohd Fridaus Affandi and Nicodemus Manggoi Moses.