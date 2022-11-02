Rafizi becomes first PH candidate to declare assets with RM16 mln in shares, RM1 mln EPF savings

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 2): PKR deputy president Rafizi Ramli has today become the first Pakatan Harapan (PH) candidate to declare his assets publicly ahead of the 15th general election (GE15).

Along with a statement, he made public his assets declaration document showing his total value of net assets of RM18,851,350 as of October 31.

This includes RM1,092,411 in his Employees’ Providence Fund (EPF) account and RM16,737,408 in investments and shares — with RM12,410,000 of them from his stake in his company Invoke Solutions Sdn Bhd.

“The company’s valuation based on the company’s net assets as of 31 October 2022 is RM17 million. The company’s valuation based on the latest issued share price as of 31 October 2022 is RM75 million.

“Therefore, the investment declared in this Affidavit is based on holding 73 per cent of the company’s value of RM17 million,” he wrote in his asset declaration.

He also declared two units of houses as assets worth RM1.65 million: a double-storey semi-detached, and a condominium unit, both in Bukit Antarabangsa.

Additionally, he listed two cars: a Peugeot 3008 SUV bought in 2018 and a Honda Accord sedan bought in 2014.

Rafizi previously worked in Petronas before jumping into politics full-time, becoming the Pandan MP from 2013 to 2018.

He also established Invoke, a data analytics firm, in 2016.

Last week, Rafizi said PKR’s candidates for the 15th general election will be required to declare their assets and the declarations will be made available online for public scrutiny. – Malay Mail