Sabah BN, Bersatu urged to fight for Sabah together

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 2): Sabah’s Barisan Nasional (BN) and Bersatu should declare themselves as members of the Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) to stand with Sabahans who see the 15th General Election (GE15) as a golden opportunity to fight for Sabah’s rights in the federal government.

The ruling state government coalition’s deputy chairman, Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, said they must make the stand in line with growing sentiments among majority of Sabahans who want Malaya-based parties out of the state.

“GRS is a local Sabah party and Bersatu is a member. Therefore, it makes the party a fully local party under the coalition,” he said.

He also proposed that Sabah BN do the same.

He pointed out that after all, GRS leaders are standing on common ground in fighting for the rights of Sabah and Sabahans, which justifies the need for Sabah BN and Bersatu to contest in the GE15 under a single party, GRS.

Jeffrey, who is also Parti Solidariti Tanahairku (SabahStar) President, said he went with the sentiments of the people who demanded change.

He reiterated that Sabah has inherited a political situation that led to a coalition of local and Malaya parties in government.

But he believes this can be changed through GRS, which is a registered political Sabah party.

“GRS controls the Sabah government, not Kuala Lumpur,” he reminded.

Alternatively, Jeffrey reiterated his proposal for a friendly contest in several parliamentary seats to allow the people to choose a party of their choice.

“The parties can use their own symbol, not as BN or GRS,” he said.

Jeffrey has been firm and consistent in his political struggles for Sabahans, insisting that the people and region would continue to struggle to prosper according to their own aspirations if they continued to be “pulled around like a buffalo” by the powers that be.

He reminded that the GE15 contest in Sabah is not just about political sentiments but about the survival, safety and welfare of Sabahans at this time.

“So, let us all fight for Sabah and Sabahans together under the GRS,” he called.