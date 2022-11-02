Sabah rugby trio to represent Malaysia in Uzbekistan

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 2): Three Sabah girls have been selected to represent Malaysia in the upcoming Under-20 Asia Rugby Seven Series in Taskent, Uzbekistan.

And to top it all, Marytheresa Raj Thevaraj of Penampang has been named as the national U-20 team captain for the tournament from November 5-6.

Emylyea Iskandar and Mary Isabelle Sylvester, both from Sandakan, also made the squad, according to a list released by the Malaysia Rugby Union (MRU) yesterday.

The trio was among the four state junior players shortlisted for the national selection recently and unfortunately, Julianne Myra Robin missed out on making the tournament squad.

For the record, all three selected were members of the State Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2022 squad, where they finished with the bronze medal.

Sabah Rugby Union (SRU), in a statement to the press, revealed it was another milestone achieved for the state rugby.

“Sabah Rugby Union (SRU) is delighted and proud that their performance has earned them a selection to the national team,” the state rugby governing body stated.

SRU also hailed the selection of Marytheresa as the national U-20 squad team captain.

“It is a further honour to the state and recognition to her individual qualities,” added SRU.

Marytheresa, who also played in the 2018 Sukma which Sabah won a gold, has represented Sabah since 2015.

She has also represented Malaysia at U-17 Asia Rugby 2017 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE) and played in numerous open and age category levels both local and internationally.

Meanwhile, Malaysia will vie for top honours in the women’s category of the Under-20 Asia Rugby Seven Series.

The other teams are hosts Uzbekistan, UAE, India and Thailand.

As for the men’s category, eight teams will be involved namely Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan, Kazakhstan, UAE, Chinese Taipei, India, Thailand and Malaysia.