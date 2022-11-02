Sabah’s GRS, BN announces GE15 candidates, four incumbents dropped

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 2): Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and Barisan Nasional (BN) Sabah today announced their respective candidates for 24 constituencies for this coming 15th General Election (GE15).

The two coalitions are still in discussion to see who will contest in the Beluran constituency.

As of now, GRS will be contesting in 13 constituencies while BN Sabah will be fielding candidates in 11 constituencies. BN will also be contesting in the Bugaya state constituency’s by-election.

GRS comprises of Bersatu, Parti Bersatu Sabah (PBS), Sabah STAR, SAPP and United Sabah National Organization (Usno), while BN Sabah comprises of Umno Sabah, PBRS, MCA and MIC.

In GRS, Bersatu will be contesting in six seats, PBS four, Sabah STAR two and SAPP one while in BN Umno is fielding 10 candidates and PBRS one.

Incumbents Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Maximus Ongkili, Datuk Seri Panglima Dr Jeffrey Kitingan, Datuk Seri Panglima Bung Moktar Radin, Datuk Arthur Kurup, Datuk Jonathan Yassin and Datuk Mohamad Alamin are defending the Kota Marudu, Keningau, Kinabatangan, Pensiangan and Kimanis seats respectively.

Deputy Finance Minister Datuk Yamani Hafez Musa who was the incumbent for Sipitang, Kudat incumbent Datuk Abdul Rahim Bakri, Datuk Zakaria Edris (Libaran) and Datuk Seri Panglima Azizah Mohd Dun (Beaufort) were also not on the list announced by GRS Chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Noor today.

They all won the seats under BN (Umno) in the GE14 but left Umno in Dec 2018 and joined Bersatu in Feb 2019.

GRS candidates are:

Datuk Seri Ruddy Awah (Bersatu) in Kudat Dr Maximus (PBS President) in Kota Marudu Kiulu assemblyman (PBS) Datuk Joniston Bangkuai in Tuaran Yee Tsai Yiew (PBS) in Kota Kinabalu Keny Chua (Sabah STAR) in Penampang Datuk Armizan Mohd Ali (Bersatu) in Papar Datuk Matbali Musah (Bersatu) in Sipitang Datuk Jonathan Yasin (Bersatu) in Ranau Dr Jeffrey (Sabah STAR) in Keningau Mohd Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan in Batu Sapi Lau Chi Kong (SAPP) in Sandakan Nixon Abdul Hadi in Semporna and Lo Su Fui (PBS) in Tawau.

Meanwhile BN Sabah Chairman Bung Moktar said that the coalition’s candidates are:

Datuk Seri Abdul Rahman Dahlan in Kota Belud Datuk Yakub Khan in Sepanggar Datuk Shahelmey Yahya in Putatan Datuk Mohamad Alamin in Kimanis Datuk Siti Aminah Aching in Beaufort Aslan Fadli Samsul Alang in Kalabakan Jamawi Jaafar in Tenom Datuk Arthur Kurup in Pensiangan Suhaimi Nasir in Libaran and Maizatul Akmam Alawi in Lahad Datu.

BN will be fielding Umno Semporna deputy division’s chief Abd Aziz Mohd Ibno in the Bugaya by election.