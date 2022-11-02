Samarahan youth placed on good behaviour bond for disposing stolen excavator components

KUCHING (Nov 2): The Magistrates’ Court here sentenced a youth to a one-year good behaviour bond for disposing five units of stolen excavator components worth about RM6,000.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar meted out the sentence the 20-year-old youth from Samarahan after he pleaded guilty to a charge framed under Section 414 of the Penal Code which provides for a jail term of up to seven years, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

The youth committed the offence at a recycling centre in Muara Tabuan Light Industrial Area in Jalan Setia Raja here around 3.30pm on Sept 13, this year.

Based in the facts of the case, the owner of the excavator was informed by one of his employees about the missing excavator components on Sept 8, this year.

The excavator owner had initially suspected that his employees had stolen the items. However, the employee told him that he saw a youth, who was behaving in a suspicious manner, entering the area where the broken excavators were placed.

After inspecting the area and found that the components were missing, the excavator owner lodged a police report which led to the arrest of the youth on Sept 20.

The investigation of the case revealed that the youth had disposed the excavator components at the recycling centre on Sept 13.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case while the youth was unrepresented by a legal counsel.