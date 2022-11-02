Self-employed man in Kuching jailed seven months for drug abuse

KUCHING (Nov 2): The Magistrates’ Court here today sentenced a self-employed man to seven months’ jail after he pleaded guilty to abusing drugs.

Magistrate Zaiton Anuar, who meted out the sentence against Mohd Afis Masot Saleh, 29, also ordered the him to serve his sentence from the date of his arrest on June 9, this year and for him to be placed under supervision by the authorities for two years.

Mohd Afis was a charge under Section 15(1)(a) of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 (Act 234), punishable under Section 15(1) of the same Act.

The Section carries a jail sentence of up to two years or a fine not exceeding RM5,000 and to be placed under immediate supervision for a period not exceeding three years.

According to the facts of the case, Mohd Afis was found to have abused methamphetamine and amphetamine at the Padawan district Narcotics Criminal Investigation Division (NCID) around 1.10pm on June 9, 2022.

It is understood that Mohd Afis has past criminal records involving drugs.

Insp Merylene Lindan Andrew Mang prosecuted the case, while Mohd Afis was unrepresented by a legal counsel.