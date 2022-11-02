Serian may see four-cornered fight, with SUPP renominating incumbent Riot

KUCHING (Nov 2): Serian is likely to have a four-cornered fight in this coming parliamentary election, in which incumbent Datuk Seri Richard Riot Jaem is almost certain to contest for the eighth consecutive time.

Leaders of Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP), where Riot is the deputy president, have so far confirmed his renomination and that his name is in the final list of recommended candidates submitted to Premier of Sarawak Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg, the chairman of the state’s present ruling coalition Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS).

Even in a recent interview with several local media agencies, Abang Johari had hinted about Riot going to defend the Serian seat.

Judging from his posts on Facebook, Riot wasted no time in getting ready for another round of contest as he talked about the kick-off meeting involving the secretariat and volunteers at the ‘markas’ (base camp, or headquarters) for GPS P199 Serian election machinery in Kampung Pichin.

However, word on the ground is that several individuals are ready to stand as Independent candidates to challenge Riot, should he be renominated, as they feel that he has been there for too long, and that he should give way after having been the Serian MP for 32 years, since 1990.

It is speculated that among those aiming to contest as Independent is a retired government officer, who has been active in organising youth-oriented and music events in Serian lately.

It is also learnt that he has purchased nomination forms and ready to submit them come nomination day this Saturday.

When contacted, he said he would unveil his decision whether or not to proceed with contesting after the announcement of GPS candidates this Thursday.

So far, only Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) and Democratic Action Party (DAP) have announced their candidates for Serian.

PSB has named its Serian branch chief and a retired senior bank manager Elsiy Tingang, making her the first woman ever to contest the seat.

DAP, on the other hand, has named engineer Learry Jabul as its candidate.

It will be the first parliamentary election for both Elsiy and Learry, who contested in the last state election in December 2021, but failed in their electoral debuts.

Sarawak People’s Aspiration Party (Aspirasi), which previously stated its interest to contest in Serian, has yet to announce anything.

Serian District Officer Lim Hock Meng, when contacted yesterday, said four nomination forms had been purchased from the district office here, but did not disclose who acquired them.

Serian has witnessed multi-cornered fights before, including a five-cornered one in 1995 which was won by Riot.

Riot first won the seat in 1990 as an independent candidate – he joined SUPP a few years later.

Since then, he has been appointed as full minister and deputy minister in the federal administration.

He was also appointed Prime Minister’s Special Envoy to East Asia (Japan, South Korea and Taiwan).