Shafie has a lot to answer, says challenger

KOTA KINABALU: Gabungan Rakyat Sabah’s (GRS) candidate for Semporna, Nixon Abdul Habi, is undaunted with the fact that he is challenging incumbent MP cum Parti Warisan president Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal for the seat this coming 15th general election (15GE).

“At the moment I feel overwhelmed but I am prepared for any challenges thrown at us, even the president of Warisan, we will take him on because he has a lot to answer to the people in Semporna,” said Nixon.

This is Nixon’s first foray into an election and the Bersatu Semporna division leader said that among issues he has close at heart are those involving basic infrastructure, job opportunities and education.

Nixon when met after being named as GRS’ candidate on Wednesday, added that he wants these issues to be addressed and if given the mandate to represent the constituents in Parliament, he will bring all this up to the attention of the federal government.

On the matter of Sabah’s rights as enshrined in the Malaysia Agreement 1963, he stressed that it is not Warisan that is solely championing the matter.

“We are also fighting for it but we are not as confrontational as they are, we are more diplomatic, we understand that we are in one big federation,” he said.

Bersatu Sabah’s information chief Mohd Khairul Firdaus Akbar Khan who is GRS’ candidate for Batu Sapi was of the opinion that the combination of old and new faces in the line-up of candidates for both GRS and BN showed that both coalitions have a good agreement.

“But we need to know why the agreement exists, the answer is because we want to see Sabah develop from every angle. If we are always at odds from a political point of view we can’t move forward. It is because our two leaders share the same vision of seeing Sabah delevop and progress is why this cooperation exists,” said Firdaus.

Former Melalap assemblyman Jamawi Jaafar, who is BN’s choice to contest in Tenom said he wants to ensure that the issue of the rights of the Pribumis in Sabah will continue to be highlighted.

“As a leader in the Umno Youth movement, I have raised the issue pertaining to the MA63 and also stressed on the need for Pribumis in Sabah to have equal rights with their peers in Peninsular Malaysia,” said Jamawi.

He added that Tenom needs more development and improved basic infrastructure like water and electricity supply, roads and job opportunities for all Sabahans, especially the youths.

As someone who is passionate about agriculture, Jamawi said he looks forward to modernization in the sector.

“As someone who is active in the agriculture sector, I want to ensure that Sabah becomes the main producer of commodities not only oil palm but also other commodities,” he said.

GRS’ candidate for Sipitang, Datuk Matbali Musah, said that the nomination is a huge responsibility entrusted on him and he will do his best to shoulder the responsibility.

“Our election machinery is ready to ensure that GRS BN wins and continues to be strong,” he said.

Matbali also agreed with the call by GRS chairman Datuk Seri Panglima Hajiji Haji Noor and BN Sabah chairman Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin that members and supporters of both coalitions work together in the election.

“I agree with the two chairmen and what they said is a good advice,” he said.