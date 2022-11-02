Suspects arrested for defacing Deepavali ‘kolam’ freed on bail

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 2): Two people arrested on suspicion of deliberately causing disharmony after a video was posted online of a Deepavali kolam being defaced recently have been released on bail.

North Klang police chief Assistant Commissioner Vijaya Rao Samachulu said the duo, who were employees of KPJ Klang Specialist Hospital where the incident took place, were released after their three-day remand expired today.

“Both suspects have been given bail until we receive a decision on the case.

“The investigation paper has been completed and will be referred to the Selangor police contingent headquarters for it to be handed over to the deputy public prosecutor,” he said.

He also said no motives have been established over the incident.

In a further update later, Vijaya Rao said prosecutors relayed the investigating officer to further furnish additional reports from the Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and telecommunication company.

Two duo were for investigated under Section 298A of the Penal Code for causing disharmony, disunity, or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will, or prejudicing the maintenance of harmony or unity, on grounds of religion.

The video, showing a person wearing a face mask stepping on a kolam, drew anger from Malaysian Hindus who marked Deepavali on October 24 this year.

The kolam is a regular feature in Indian households during auspicious celebrations and it is also to welcome Lakshmi, the Hindu goddess of wealth. Traditionally, the patterns are drawn using coloured rice flour or chalk powder.

A police report was lodged by the Bandar Baru Klang police station chief after the video started being shared widely.

Retired inspector-general of police Tan Sri Musa Hassan also criticised the man’s action on a Twitter thread. – Malay Mail