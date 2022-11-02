S’wak off to flying start at Sunway Mega Lanes

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 2): The tenpin bowling team gave the Sarawak Para Sukma XX Contingent a great headstart in their campaign to win the overall championship title for the 14th time when they blazed the lanes at Sunway Mega Lanes today with four gold, one silver and two bronze medals on the first day of tenpin bowling competition.

Roni Tugiman and Nur Syazwani Marias led the golden pursuit when they won the TPB2 Men’s Singles and TPB4 Women’s Singles events respectively while the other gold medalists were Nur Amalina Mohd Mosadad (TPB10 Women’s Singles) and Abang Yahya Abang Azhar (TPB4 Men’s Singles).

Nur Syazwani lived up to expectations to knock down 966 pins in the nine-bowler field to grab the gold medal.

Finishing 46 pins behind the champion was Adib Nafisah Md Faishalm of Johor while Eliyana Johari of FT Kuala Lumpur took the bronze with 834 pins.

Meanwhile, Muhammad Hazim Sazali secured a podium finish when he finished second in the (TPB4 Men’s Singles) with 1,013 pins.

The bronzes were contributed by Jeffri Mohamad (TPB10 Men’s Singles) and Mahamad Rizuan Madzhi (TPB4 Men’s Singles).

State head coach Myron Khoo was overjoyed, saying that it was a terrific start to their campaign.

“I am amazed with how we fared today and winning four gold medals is a surprise result.

“We had targeted to win two golds and we have already exceeded our target. There will be more events tomorrow and Friday and l am quite confident that we can collect more medals in the remaining events,” he told The Borneo Post.

Meanwhile, in the table tennis competition at MSN Gymnasium 2, Bukit Jalil, Gloria Gracia Wong Sze and Sim Siew secured a silver medal for Sarawak in the Women’s Team TT6-10.