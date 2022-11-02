Technician highlights needs to upgrade govt facilities in Sarawak

THE next government must focus more on improving and developing the basic amenities in the country, especially those at government facilities in Sarawak.

In pointing this out, technician Izzat Fikri Idris, 31, highlighted the need for repair and upgrading works on the parking area of Bintulu Hospital, which he described as being ‘in a very critical stage’.

He said because of its poor condition, many motorists had to park their vehicles by the main road outside the hospital, which not only caused inconvenience but could also pose dangerous risks to other road users.

“The government must also look into creating special lanes for bicycles in Bintulu,” he told The Borneo Post here.

Izzat, also a member of Personal Electric Vehicles Group Sarawak, also said the government should come up with good policies to support the usage of electric vehicles on the road.

On another subject, he said it was almost impossible for many people in Bintulu to own houses, especially those from the low income groups.

In this regard, he remarked: “The government must provide more affordable houses, and not just units that we can only see from afar.

“Also, the government must find better and more effective ways to control house prices in Bintulu.

“I believe there is a need to have a balanced development and thus, I would suggest the government to encourage the private sector to build more affordable houses, and less business shoplots.”

Elaborating, Izzat did not see the point of constructing more shoplots that would remain vacant after completion, because nobody could afford to buy the units.

“There is a high demand for houses. Stop building shoplots because most of the units are empty; it is better to build houses for the people,” he said.

Izzat also called upon the government and the relevant agencies to upgrade existing tourist spots across this division, listing Batu Gajah in Samalaju, Kuala Nyalau and Pantai Batu Mandi as the attractive local places that could be promoted further.