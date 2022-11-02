Three drug trafficking suspects held in Penampang

PENAMPANG (Nov 2): Police arrested three men for drug trafficking and seized 3.57 kilograms of syabu RM130,000 here last month.

Penampang police chief Deputy Superintendent Mohd Haris Ibrahim said the arrests were made by narcotics police from the State Police Contingent and the Penampang police contingent on Oct 26.

“The first suspect was arrested around 1.30am at Beverly Hills Apartment where police also uncovered a box containing the drugs.

“Following the arrest, police detained two men inside a car along Jalan Bundusan around 7pm the same day,” he said at a press conference at the Penampang police headquarters on Wednesday.

Haris said investigation revealed the suspects had been active for the past couple of months and the drugs were for the market in Penampang, Kota Kinabalu and Tawau.

“The drugs could supply up to 18,000 drug addicts,” he said, adding that they were worth RM130,000.

Police have also confiscated four vehicles, a Perodua Alza, Proton X50, Persona and Toyota Land Cruiser, cash amounting to RM119,600 and a gold necklace worth RM21,000.

Haris said all the suspects’ urine samples came back negative of drug abuse while none of them had any criminal record.

The suspects, aged between 21 and 27, have been remanded to be investigated under Section 39B of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952.