Three women candidates among 11 new faces

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 2): Of the 11 new faces Gabungan Rakyat Sabah-Barisan Nasional (GRS-BN) are fielding in the 15th General Election, three are women.

BN’s candidate for Beaufort, Datuk Siti Aminah Aching when met after the announcement of GRS-BN candidates here on Wednesday, said bringing the voice of women to Parliament will be part of her struggles.

“If I am given the mandate, I will strive to elevate the position of women in the state and country,” she said.

Siti Aminah added that she is honored to be given the opportunity to be a candidate for BN in the GE15 and will ensure her efforts to defend women’s rights will continue.

“I will make sure that the trust of BN’s leadership in me and for giving the opportunity to represent the people in Beaufort will not be in vain,” she said.

According to Aminah, as the Ministry of Community Development and People’s Wellbeing’s Political Secretary, she has always gone down to the ground to ensure that the welfare of the people, especially women, is looked after.

“If given the opportunity to represent the people in Parliament, I will step up efforts to help the underprivileged rakyat, especially women. I will ensure that they have more opportunities to earn an income and be financially independent,” she said.

BN’s candidate for Lahad Datu, Datin Maizatul Akmam Alawi, said her responsibility is to see that development continues for the constituency.

“We see that the percentage of male and female voters in Lahad Datu is almost the same. I believe female voters as well as young voters will vote for female candidates. I am confident that we will be able to recapture the seat based on the situation of supporters who have returned to BN,” she said.

Meanwhile, Kota Kinabalu candidate from GRS, Yee Tsai Yiew, said she will use the social media platform to attract young voters to fulfill their responsibilities as voters.

“Being nominated for the first time makes me very excited as this is a valuable experience in GE15. Kota Kinabalu is one of the areas with fierce competition, and I will try my best in this fight with motivation from my father, Datuk Yee Moh Chai who is a former Api-Api state assemblyman and a former Deputy Chief Minister who has extensive experience in the political world,” she said.