Tiong blames project management negligence for flash floods in Bintulu

BINTULU (Nov 2): Management negligence with some ongoing projects here can be blamed for the flash floods that have occurred, claimed Bintulu incumbent Dato Sri Tiong King Sing.

According to him, the importance of good drainage has been ignored, leading to omissions and defects in the design of drains, lack of dredging work, and drains not being widened enough.

“Continuing down this road will lead to more wasted funds and resources, while the flood mitigation system, which had been effective will be left to rot,” he posted on Facebook.

Tiong said his service centre team has been talking to various departments for the past two days, while inspecting several key flood mitigation facilities.

“I cannot bear this anymore. Over and over again we have given reminders after reminders, consultation with patient words. We are still seeing innocent Bintulu people suffering from these natural and man-made flood disasters.

“Here is an ultimatum. The persons in charge of the large-scale projects within Bintulu must take these catastrophic flooding episodes seriously and actively take steps to solve the issues.

“They must quit the attitude of taking the money and leaving the rest to ruin,” said Tiong, who is Progressive Democratic Party (PDP) president.

He said flooding in Bintulu, which has affected many families, should serve as a warning.

He asked the Bintulu District Disaster Management Committee to hold an emergency meeting on Friday at 9am together with the relevant departments such as Department of Irrigation and Drainage (DID), Public Works Department (JKR), and Land and Survey Department, as well as project owner, contractors, and consultants.

“Their decision makers must attend the meeting in person, rather than sending people just to show their faces, take notes, but without any decision-making authority to deal with the issue at hand.

“Sending messengers won’t solve the issue and will only treat the people’s welfare as a joke,” he added.