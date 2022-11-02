Voon: Not certain if I will contest in Bandar Kuching in GE15

KUCHING (Nov 2): It is not certain that Parti Bumi Kenyalang (PBK) president Voon Lee Shan will contest in Bandar Kuching seat in the coming 15th General Election (GE15).

Speaking at a press conference here today, Voon raised the possibility of him contesting in Stampin instead, which was held by the incumbent and state Democratic Action Party (DAP) chairman Chong Chieng Jen.

“We are still contemplating whether to stand in Bandar Kuching or somewhere else but the media seems to have already put me into contesting in Bandar Kuching,” he said when announcing the candidate for Puncak Borneo constituency for the coming general election.

It was reported yesterday that Voon had announced that he might contest in Bandar Kuching to face the incumbent MP Dr Kelvin Yii from DAP.

He (Voon) the final decision on his candidacy would be finalised within these two days.

During the press conference, Voon announced that Tomson Ango, who worked in the oil and gas industry, has been named as PBK’s candidate for Puncak Borneo.

PBK will be contesting in seven seats and their confirmed candidates are Priscilla Lau for Lanang, Leighton Manjah for Bintulu and Sim Min Leong for Mas Gading.

Lue Ching Hing, a computer software engineer, was previously mentioned as the candidate for Stampin but this has not been finalised.

As for Kanowit, Voon said that Soekarno Lanyau, a businessman, would most likely be their candidate once the ‘watikah’ (appointment letter) has reached him.

Voon confirmed that Tomson, Lau, Leighton and Sim have all received their appointment letter.

Apart from Mas Gading, Voon said their six other seats would be contested under the Parti Sarawak Bersatu (PSB) logo.

Sim would be the sole candidate contesting in Mas Gading using the PBK party logo, he added.

Voon said he was now raising funds from the public to pay for his election deposit of RM15,000 to contest in the election.

He added that he might not contest if he failed to raise enough money to pay for the deposit.