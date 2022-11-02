Vote PH to save country from corrupt politicians, Anwar tells S’wakians, Sabahans

MIRI (Nov 2): Sarawakians and Sabahans must join Peninsular Malaysians to vote for Pakatan Harapan (PH) this general election to save the country from corrupt politicians and a better tomorrow, said Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

The Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) leader said only through a government that has honesty and integrity can the country be saved.

“We are determined to change the political map of this country. No more corruption. If there are leaders in PH involved in corruption, we will send them to jail,” he said at the Jelajah Mega Harapan at Miri Waterfront Commercial Centre on Tuesday.

Anwar, who is PH’s choice for the prime minister post, said it was vital that Sarawakians make a wise choice to have better representation in the parliament, should PH come into power.

He said this election was not about choosing the state government or a chief minister (premier), but instead choosing a federal government that will govern the whole country.

“If there are issues with Malaysia Agreement 1963 (MA63), they cannot be resolved at the state level. It takes the leadership at the federal to say ‘yes, we accept that Sarawak is part of this country and do whatever it takes to elevate Sarawak’,” said Anwar.

“It goes without saying, whatever you do; Sarawak for Sarawakians, Sabah for Sabahans, Dayak for Dayak or Melanau for Melanau. No way, only when you control the federal government can you dictate a policy that is just and fair to all Malaysians.

“The poor (people) in Sabah and Sarawak have suffered and endured long enough,” he said to a thunderous applause from over 2,000 supporters.

He pledged that his sole duty was to protect the interest of every Malaysian, irrespective of their race and religion.

On young voters, Anwar called on them to not just sit and watch as the country falls into the hands of corrupt leaders who rob them of their future.

“Do not say that you do not want to be involved in politics. Your money has been taken away, your future is at stake and all these involve you, your children and your parents.

“Do something, save this country and save your family,” he said.