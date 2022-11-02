WWF-Malaysia launches Wildlife Atlas of Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 2): WWF-Malaysia on Wednesday launched the Wildlife Atlas of Sabah at the its Conservation Conference held at Shangri-La Tanjung Aru here.

The Wildlife Atlas reference book is the latest of its kind in Sabah, gathering writing from 40 authors who are experts in the field to provide information on over 37 wildlife species.

The Wildlife Atlas draws its substantial field information from the newly established Wildlife Atlas of Sabah database, that contains over 175,000 records gathered from government agencies, researchers and conservation organisations, as well as private companies over the period of four years.

The Wildlife Atlas database and Wildlife Atlas itself were borne out of a collaborative effort between government agencies, local and international researchers, private companies, and private individuals who have donated their time, field data, expertise and resources to the development and maintenance of the database as well as the production of the reference book.

The Wildlife Atlas contains details on ecology and conservation for 31 mammal species and six bird species that can serve to inform decision-making on the ground, the development of policy for the State as well as the development of international agreement frameworks such as the Heart of Borneo.

The selection of these species was based on the amount of field information available, urgent conservation needs, as well as including species are often overlooked as they are seldom caught on camera traps.

“While the species included in this book give but a snapshot of all of Sabah’s species, it does tells us that even within the species-rich rainforest of Borneo, Sabah is special. There are endemic species like the Bornean elephant and the Sabah Leaf Monkey, and sub-species, like the Red Leaf Monkey and Prevost’s (black) Squirrel.

“Over 90 per cent of the populations of these species are restricted to Sabah and we should be very proud of this unique natural heritage,” said Dr Glyn Davies, Senior Adviser for the Sabah Landscapes Programme at WWF-Malaysia.

Dr Davies, who first came to Sabah in 1978, carried out a Faunal Survey of Sabah with Datuk John Payne between 1979 – 1981 to identify sites which were important to conservation.

“The information provided in this new Wildlife Atlas database has allowed us the unusual opportunity to compare results from 40 years ago, with the situation today to see what has changed, and what can we learn from it.”

“One key learning can be seen in the effects of the timber boom, where tremendous damage and degradation to Sabah’s forests was caused by unsustainable logging practices, especially from the 1960s to the 1990s. Today we can see that where logged forests areas have been left to regenerate naturally, especially for 20 years or more, then wildlife populations have recovered too.

“Additionally, we also now know that reduced impact sustainable logging can allow many species to survive, albeit at reduced numbers in some cases,” he added.

The Wildlife Atlas will be available to various government agencies and private institutions for reference. It is intended for government officers charged with wildlife management and conservation, technical advisers designing new developments and conducting EIAs, nature tour guides, researchers as well as students in Sabah.

A Bahasa Malaysia version of the book is currently in translation stages and will be made available in the near future.