Zahid brushes aside MIC’s absence from BN unveiling of GE15 candidates ahead of nomination day

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 2): The Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition is not having an internal conflict, its chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi asserted today despite rumbles of discontent from component party MIC.

Zahid, who is also Umno president, was asked to comment on the absence of the Indian party’s top leaders from last night’s BN announcement of its electoral candidates in the 15th general election.

“Don’t have, don’t have,” he told reporters at the court complex here after his Yayasan Akalbudi corruption trial this morning.

Zahid also sidestepped when pressed further for comment on MIC’s abrupt call for a party meeting today.

“They had a special meeting last night, made the decision to hold a special meeting today. Wait lah what is the decision that will be made later,” he said.

Zahid announced the names of the 10 candidates from MIC who would be contesting in GE15 in a glitzy ceremony at the World Trade Centre here last night.

All 10 MIC names were not sighted at the venue.

The seat next to MCA chief Datuk Seri Wee Ka Siong that had been reserved for MIC president Tan Sri SA Vigneswaran, was unoccupied.

MIC deputy president Datuk Seri M Saravanan was also absent last night, fuelling rumours that the party was considering a complete withdrawal from GE15.

MIC leaders are currently holed up in their party headquarters here and are expected to hold a news conference after their meeting.

Nomination day is this Saturday while polling is set for Nov 19. — Malay Mail