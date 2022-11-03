Thursday, November 3
Borneo Post Online
You are at:»»»215 new Covid-19 in Sabah

215 new Covid-19 in Sabah

0
Posted on Sabah

A health worker stores a Covid-19 swab test sample for testing. — Bernama photo

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 3): Sabah recorded 215 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday with 9.53 per cent positivity rate.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the city centre remained the highest contributor with 73 cases.

“Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, Putatan, Sandakan, Kota Marudu, Penampang and Tawau recorded double-digit cases.

“Meanwhile, 12 districts recorded single-digit cases namely Kudat, Lahad Datu, Papar, Kota Belud, Ranau, Beluran, Keningau, Kinabatangan, Pitas, Tenom, Semporna and Tongod,” he said.

Eight districts, Beaufort, Kalabakan, Kuala Penyu, Kunak, Nabawan, Sipitang, Tambunan and Telupid recorded zero infection.

From the total 215 cases reported in the past 24 hours, a total of 212 patients are in Categories 1 and 2, two in Category 3 and one under Category 1.

15th General Election: Don't miss out on the latest news, join our Telegram Channel.

Recommended Posts