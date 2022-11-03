215 new Covid-19 in Sabah

KOTA KINABALU (Nov 3): Sabah recorded 215 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday with 9.53 per cent positivity rate.

Local Government and Housing Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun said the city centre remained the highest contributor with 73 cases.

“Kota Kinabalu, Tuaran, Putatan, Sandakan, Kota Marudu, Penampang and Tawau recorded double-digit cases.

“Meanwhile, 12 districts recorded single-digit cases namely Kudat, Lahad Datu, Papar, Kota Belud, Ranau, Beluran, Keningau, Kinabatangan, Pitas, Tenom, Semporna and Tongod,” he said.

Eight districts, Beaufort, Kalabakan, Kuala Penyu, Kunak, Nabawan, Sipitang, Tambunan and Telupid recorded zero infection.

From the total 215 cases reported in the past 24 hours, a total of 212 patients are in Categories 1 and 2, two in Category 3 and one under Category 1.