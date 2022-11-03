Abang Johari: Do not repeat history of GE14

KUCHING (Nov 3): Sarawakians are told not to fall for the Opposition’s election promises after what transpired following the 2018 general election when Pakatan Harapan (PH) took over the government.

Premier Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said during the PH administration, the coalition had failed to fulfill many of its promises despite promising the moon and the stars to the people.

“Their manifesto then was ‘abu dan sudu’ (expert in spreading empty promises).

“They made a lot of promises but could not fulfill them during their 22 months in the administration,” he said during the announcement of Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) candidates for the 15th General Election (GE15) here today.

Hoping that history would not repeat itself, he said that unlike PH, GPS would strive for the best for Sarawak and fulfill its promises to the people.

“Our manifesto to be launched Nov 6 will focus on ‘Sarawak First’, which is the strength of GPS. GPS will continue to fight for the rights of Sarawak.

“So to all Sarawakians, let’s not allow the ‘pisang berbuah dua kali’ (don’t let history repeat itself),” said the GPS chairman.

The GE14 in 2018 saw opposition camp PH pulling off a historic and shocking victory to end BN’s 60-year reign.

PH, which then comprised Parti Pribumi Bersatu Malaysia, Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR), Democratic Action Party (DAP) and Parti Amanah Negara, achieved a simple majority in Parliament after winning 113 seats.

However, the PH administration was short-lived and collapsed after less than two years due to ideological differences between the component parties.

Many voters were disappointed with PH’s performance during their short stint in the federal government.