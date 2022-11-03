Annuar Musa says his ‘Muafakat Nasional’ just an NGO, ineligible to contest any election

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 3): Caretaker communications and multimedia minister Tan Sri Annuar Musa yesterday clarified that the Muafakat Nasional (MN) which he registered with the Registrar of Societies (RoS) is not a political party.

Annuar, who is incumbent Ketereh MP, explained on Facebook that this Muafakat Nasional is not a political party but a non-governmental organisation (NGO) which is ineligible to contest any general elections.

“At this time Muafakat Nasional is not a political party. It is an NGO officially registered under the RoS.

“No issues arising on MN participating in the general election,” he said in a brief statement.

Annuar however said MN could be activated to perform activities in line with its constitution.

This group shares its name with the political coalition between Umno and PAS which is now defunct after the latter set its allegiance with Perikatan Nasional.

Annuar, who was dropped from competing at the 15th general election (GE15) by Barisan Nasional yesterday, shared a registration certificate of the association dated September 19, 2019 on his Facebook page.

Along with the certificate, the office bearers’ list showed Annuar as the president, Datuk Shahrul Nizam Yunos as the secretary and Wizanie Zerith Shah Putra Shahrul Nizam as the treasurer.

The other committee members include his political secretary Datuk Budiman Mohd Zohdi, his private secretary Datuk Mohamed Azam Ismail and his press secretary Datuk Tun Faisal Ismail Aziz.

Tun Faisal was previously suspended from Umno for six years, as confirmed by its Supreme Council on March 27.

Observers say Annuar’s exclusion showed Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi consolidating his hold on Umno by dropping party leaders who previously showed open dissent when he was trying to bring it to heel for his demand for an immediate general election.

Annuar had been even more defiant towards Ahmad Zahid, refusing to stand in a show of support when the party president urged attendees at a BN event in June to rise and tell caretaker prime minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob that they wanted an early 15th general election. – Malay Mail