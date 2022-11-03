Another large 75 bps hike by US Fed Reserve

KUCHING (Nov 3): After the November Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) meeting, the US Federal Reserve announced another large 75 basis point (bps) hike, pushing the fed funds rate higher to 3.75 to four per cent.

This marks the fourth back-to-back 75 bps increase in the US since June 2022, as widely anticipated by market consensus as inflation remained elevated and above the Fed’s two per cent longer-term target on the back of still strong labour market.

The FOMC also reiterated its commitment towards the balance sheet reduction plan as issued in May this year.

According to Fed chair Jerome Powell, the latest information indicates that the US economic growth would moderate in the final quarter of 2022.

This is despite the rebound in US gross domestic product growth in the third quarter of 2022 (3Q22) which rose by 2.6 per cent quarter on quarter (q-o-q) on annualised basis, backed by increased consumer spending and amid strong job market data.

“So far, the housing market has been hit by the rise in mortgage rates, which led to the reduced private investment in the residential properties,” commented analysts at MIDF Amanah Investment Bank Bhd (MIDF Research).

“However, Powell indicated that the adjustment in the housing market is necessary after the market had overheated following the surge in property demand previously because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Nevertheless, as inflation remained high, this basically ‘narrowed’ the chance for the US economy to experience a soft-landing growth trajectory as the Fed is expected to continue with its policy tightening agenda.”

Given the elevated inflation and still strong labour market, MIDF Research believed the Fed is likely to push fed funds rate as high as 4.50 to 4.75 per cent by end of this year.

“Reading from the latest FOMC decision and comments from the Fed Chair after the meeting, the Fed is expected to remain hawkish until there is a clear sign that inflation is trending downward,” it added.

“In other words, the Fed will continue to hike fed funds rate going into next year. On the other hand, the chance for the Fed to pivot and taper down its pace of policy tightening is still possible as the US economic growth (and demand condition) are expected moderate further in 4Q22 onwards.

“Nevertheless, any change in the policy direction will depend mainly on the latest trend in US inflation picture as the Fed remains focused and highly committed to bring inflation down closer to its two per cent longer-term target.”

Meanwhile, RHB Investment Bank Bhd revised its peak US federal funds rate forecast to five-5.25 per cent from 4.50-4.75 per cent for 1H23.

“The message from Powell at the press conference was crystal clear for us and in line with our view but not what markets were expecting, namely a hawkish central bank with no signs of a pause in the near-term, peak rates potentially being higher than what was guided at the September FOMC meeting, and rate cuts in 2023 being ruled out,” it said in its own analysis.

“In equities, we had anticipated a “Santa Claus” rally in the US in December and into early 2023. This rally has materialized earlier than anticipated in 4Q22).

“Hence, we prefer to be cautious at this point on Global equities, with some weakness likely in November as the market digests what the peak FFR could be and how long will it remain elevated.”