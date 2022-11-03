Awg Tengah: Samalaju Industrial Park to see more infrastructure projects to attract more investments

SAMALAJU (Nov 3): The Sarawak government will continue to upgrade the infrastructure facilities in Samalaju Industrial Park to attract more quality investments, said Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Awang Tengah Ali Hasan.

The Minister for International Trade, Industry and Investment said to cater for the increasing demand at the Samalaju Industrial Park, the Regional Corridor Development Authority (Recoda) will undertake two infrastructure upgrading projects.

The first project is to increase the water supply from 80MLD to 200MLD by 2025 and secondly to upgrade an existing coastal road within the park from single carriageway to dual carriageway.

“Besides this, with more sophisticated and specialised requirements from existing and new investors, the port facilities at Samalaju Industrial Park would need to be expanded and upgraded with latest and better facilities.

“My ministry is also developing 1,000 acres of land at Samalaju Industrial Park for the small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

“A portion of the said development (100 acres) is expected to be completed by end of 2023 and interested SMEs such as those in support services can contact my ministry,” he said when officiating at the ground breaking ceremony of RM1.7 billion joint venture investment by OCIKumho Sdn Bhd and Korea Kumho Petro Chemical Group – ECH project at Samalaju Industrial Park yesterday.

According to him, Sarawak government through Bintulu Development Authority, Sarawak Energy Berhad, Laku and other relevant agencies have spent billions of ringgit to build roads, water treatment plants, substations and other amenities to ensure that the industrial park can meet the needs of investors.

“We welcome investments, not only in the upstream but also downstream at Samalaju Industrial Park,” he said.

As the state is moving towards more sustainable and green development, he hoped to see Samalaju Industrial Park evolve into a liveable industrial park with proper landscaping, township and social amenities developed to co-exist with the manufacturing industries.

“I would like to thank OCI and Kumho for making Sarawak as one of your major operational hubs outside South Korea and wish you more successes,” he said.