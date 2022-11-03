Bank Negara rises 25 bps in last 2022 MPC meeting

KUCHING (Nov 3): The Monetary Policy Committee (MPC) of Bank Negara Malaysia (BNM) decided to increase the overnight policy rate (OPR) by 25 basis points (bps) to 2.75 per cent in a meeting yesterday.

The ceiling and floor rates of the corridor of the OPR are correspondingly increased to two per cent and 2.50 per cent, respectively.

The global economy continues to be weighed down by rising cost pressures, tighter global financial conditions, and strict containment measures in China. These factors more than offset the support from positive labour market conditions, and the full reopening of most economies and international borders.

“Inflationary pressures were more persistent than expected due to strong demand, tight labour markets, and elevated commodity prices, despite improvements in global supply chain conditions,” BNM said in the statement.

“Consequently, many central banks are expected to continue raising interest rates to manage inflationary pressures. In particular, continued aggressive adjustments in US interest rates and expectations of a higher terminal rate in the US, have contributed to a persistently strong US dollar environment.

“This has resulted in higher volatility in financial markets, affecting other major and emerging market currencies, including the ringgit. Going forward, the global growth outlook will continue to face headwinds from tighter financial conditions amid elevated inflation in major economies and the domestic challenges in China.”

BNM noted that the growth outlook remains subject to downside risks, including escalation of geopolitical tensions, worsening of domestic headwinds in China and potential energy rationing in Europe.

In line with earlier assessments, headline inflation is likely to have peaked in 3Q22 and is expected to moderate thereafter, albeit remaining elevated.

Underlying inflation, as measured by core inflation, is projected to average closer to the upper end of the two to three forecast range in 2022, having averaged 2.7 per cent year-to-date, given some demand-driven price pressures amid the high-cost environment.

“Moving into 2023, headline and core inflation are expected to remain elevated amid both demand and cost pressures, as well as any changes to domestic policy measures.

“The extent of upward pressures to inflation will remain partly contained by existing price controls, subsidies, and the remaining spare capacity in the economy.

“The balance of risk to the inflation outlook in 2023 is tilted to the upside and continues to be subject to domestic policy measures on subsidies, as well as global commodity price developments arising mainly from the ongoing military conflict in Ukraine and prolonged supply-related disruptions.”

Against the backdrop of continued positive growth prospects for the Malaysian economy, the MPC decided to further adjust the degree of monetary accommodation.

The adjustment would also preemptively manage the risk of excessive demand on price pressures consistent with the recalibration of monetary policy settings that balances the risks to domestic inflation and sustainable growth.

“At the current OPR level, the stance of monetary policy remains accommodative and supportive of economic growth. The MPC is not on any pre-set course, which means that monetary policy decisions will continue to depend on evolving conditions and their implications on the overall outlook to domestic inflation and growth.

“Any adjustments to the monetary policy settings going forward would continue to be done in a measured and gradual manner, ensuring that monetary policy remains accommodative to support sustainable economic growth in an environment of price stability.”