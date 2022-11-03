Committee helps 35 villagers get land titles

BELURAN (Nov 3): The Kampung Ranpek Sungai Muanad Native Customary Right Land Claim Action Committee has further helped 35 participants in obtaining land titles.

The committee, which was formed in 2018, helped villagers in expediting the application to get their land surveyed which would then lead to the issuance of land titles.

Its advisor, Datuk Tan Yong Gee, said that there were initially 150 participants in the committee.

“In April this year, 80 managed to get their land titles. Now, another 35 have either received their land titles or survey permits.

There are another 35 participants whose land applications are still in process and hopefully, we can expedite the process in obtaining their land titles too,” said Tan during a committee meeting held at his office here on Saturday.

According to Tan who is former Labuk assemblyman who served between 1985 and 1999, the original claim started in 1985 when 4,400 acres of land were given to two peninsula-based companies by the former state government.

“However, the villagers have already occupied and opened the land for agriculture,” he added.

He said that following negotiations with the then new state cabinet at that time and tussles between the state and the federal governments, the state government agreed to grant the land to the villagers.

“Two thousand and five hundred acres were put under a smallholder scheme involving 173 lots which have been settled during my tenure as assemblyman, while the rest fell under the native customary rights (NCR) claim that are still pending until now.

“After leaving office, the participants tried to get assistance from my successor but apparently it was not in his agenda. So after nearly 20 years, I decided to form this committee to help the participants who are now senior citizens.

“They are really hoping to obtain the titles before they leave the world, and I am compelled to finish off what I have started,” he said, adding that he and his committee members are in constant communication with the relevant authorities, including the local Lands and Surveys officers.

Thanking the Lands and Surveys director and officers for their cooperation, Tan said that the process was delayed due to the Movement Control Orders (MCO) throughout the pandemic period.

“I hope that the remaining 35 participants will be able to receive their land titles soon,” he added.

Among those present at the meeting were committee chairman who is also the village head, Jasmin Badin, and the committee secretary, Johndery Anggalong.